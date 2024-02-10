German Chancellor Olaf Scholz meets ‘doppelganger’ US Senator Chris Coons

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited Washington DC and took to X to share several pictures capturing his visit. One of his images with US Senator Chris Coons has left people amused. Why? It captures their striking resemblance to each other - so much so that it is hard to tell them apart at first glance. The image shows German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and US Senator Chris Coons. Can you guess who is who? (X/@Bundeskanzler)

“Great to see my Doppelgänger again,” the German Chancellor wrote as he posted the picture. It shows them looking at a mobile while taking a selfie.

The US senator too posted an image while reacting to Scholz’s tweet. In the picture, they are seen smiling for the camera. While posting the photo, Coons tweeted, “Wer ist wer?” When translated from German to English, it reads, “Who is who?”

According to the BBC, they have a relatively similar height of about 5ft 7in. While Senator Chris Coons is 60 years old, Chancellor Olaf Scholz is 65.

Take a look at the tweets here:

The posts accumulated tons of comments from people. “Very difficult,” wrote an X user while replying to the US senator’s tweet. “I love the pictures,” added another. “The similarities are striking,” joined a third. “They’re looking like identical twins,” expressed a fourth.

The chancellor visited Washington DC to attend a meeting with the US President Joe Biden, reports the BBC. He met the president to “encourage support for Ukraine" and also to emphasise on the need to send additional aid.