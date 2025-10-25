Germany-return NRI stunned at how cheap groceries are in India: 'Just 95 for 2.25 litres Coke?'

Settling abroad often comes with a lifestyle adjustment, and for many NRIs, the reality check becomes most visible in weekly grocery bills. A recent Instagram video is capturing this contrast in a light-hearted way, after a man who returned to India from Germany was left stunned by how affordable everyday items are back home. The video has resonated widely among the Indian diaspora.(Instagram/@verychalanttrish)

In the video shared on Instagram, the man is seen strolling through a grocery store with his sister, reacting in disbelief at the prices of common products. His first moment of shock comes when he picks up a box of Tic Tac, which is priced at ₹20 in India. He points out that the same mint candy costs nearly ₹200 in Germany.

“POV: when everything in India is CHEAPER than the country bro just returned from,” the text on the clip read. “Average Germany Return,” read the caption of the post.

Take a look below:

The man then lifts a 2.25 litre bottle of Coke and learns it costs just ₹95. In Germany, he says, a two-litre bottle sells for around ₹250. He then spots a bottle of Frooti priced at ₹100 and excitedly shares that some Indian snacks, such as thattai, are not even available overseas. His final surprise comes at checkout, where the total bill comes to just ₹1,273.

Social media reactions

The video has resonated widely among the Indian diaspora, with many NRIs admitting they feel the same when they visit home.

“I can totally relate. Here in Korea, we have to pay 3 times the amount for Indian groceries,” wrote one user.

“It was so real,” added another. “Relatable,” remarked a third user.

“Living in simulator,” quipped one user.