Condoms are tested 'rigourously', says Mumbai founder after viral exchange with manufacturer

Rahul Krishnan, co-founder of Get Bold Care, which went viral earlier this year for their advertisement with Johnny Sins and Ranveer Singh, shared a hilarious encounter with a condom manufacturer. In the post he explained how a new manufacturer came to his office to drop off samples and later asked if he tried them. His post has left many people in splits. Rahul Krishnan, co-founder of Get Bold Care. (X)

“A new condom manufacturer came to our office today and gave me a huge box of samples at 2:30pm, then texted me at 5pm to ask if I tried them?” wrote Krishnan in his post. (Also Read: Fed-up shopkeeper puts hilarious sign to stop customers from debating which Lay’s to buy)

In another comment, he informed, “The condoms are testing rigorously at the manufacturing facility - there are multiple tests that they go through.”

Take a look at it here:

This post was shared on August 28. Since being shared, it has gained more than three lakh views. The share also garnered over 3,300 likes, and the numbers are only increasing. Many people took to the comments section of the post and shared their reactions.

Here’s what people had to say about it:

An individual wrote, “I mean, even if you tried and they didn’t work, you won’t find out for another 4-8 weeks, right.”

Another X user, Shankar Mandagere, said, “I sincerely don't know why this tweet popped up on my timeline, but gave me a good chuckle.”

Someone else commented, “Should have asked them, how do you want to get it tested in office hours?”

X user Sri Ramya commented, “Damn, he's weirdly overconfident about your skills! You can't let him down now.”

Earlier this year in February, Get Bold Care made it to the headlines and became the talk of the town with its advertisement on sexual health. The commercial, which features a family argument, is a parody of a daily Indian daily soap opera. Every member of the cast, including Johnny Sins and Ranveer, is dressed traditionally. The Bollywood star is seen with long hair and a maroon kurta, while Johnny is dressed in a blue kurta and golden jacket.

The advertisement begins with Ranveer questioning his younger brother Johnny's wife about her decision to leave their home. Following that, there is a great deal of turmoil among family members. Johnny's wife eventually agrees to stay with the help of a capsule (which improves men's sexual health).