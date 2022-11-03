Giant cutout of Lionel Messi hits the streets of Kerala ahead of FIFA World Cup

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is about to begin in a few days, and fans worldwide are excitedly gearing up for it. While people have different ways of celebrating the matches, a group of boys from Kerala have installed a giant cutout of Lionel Messi in their region. Huge cutouts of Argentina star Lionel Messi put in the middle of a river in Kerala have garnered notice online. In Kozhikode, a tall cutout stands in the middle of a river, and a video of devoted fans lugging the enormous cutout through the community has gone viral online.

In the short clip, you can see a group of young men picking up the large cutout and walking around with it. One of them also has a flag of Argentina and a board that reads, "Argentina fans Pullavor." This video was shared by Twitter handle @Rlzw4n. In the post's caption, the user wrote, "Behind the Scene Messi #VamosArgentina."

Take a look at the video here:

Since this video was shared, it has been viewed more than two lakh times. The video also has 4000 likes and several comments. One person in the Tweet's comments wrote, "Awww, take love for all people involved with this great work." Another person said, "Ronaldo can have his followers, but he will never have the streets like Messi." A third person wrote, "This is amazing." Some others have reacted using emojis and enquired about the location of this cutout.