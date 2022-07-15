Girl fails to put on nail polish, gets sad. Watch how dad comes to her rescue

A video showing the sweet bond of love between a dad and his daughter is now winning hearts on Instagram. The wholesome video shows how the father helped his little one when she failed to put on nail polish properly.

The video is posted by content creator Mason Smith on his personal Insta page. “She just wanted to film herself doing her own nails…,” he wrote while posting the video. The wonderful clip shows the girl crying and sharing how she messed up while applying nail polish. Her dad initially listens to her patiently and then consoles her. Once she calms down, he asks her if she needs some help from him and she agrees.

We won’t give away everything this beautiful video shows, so take a look:

The wholesome video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 1.7 lakh views and the numbers are increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“When she said ‘you’re getting better at this’ Idk why but it was so sweet,” posted an Instagram user. “You're absolutely a great father!” commented another. “Well done! I love painting my daughter’s nails too. Such a special moment,” expressed a third. “This is so sweet,” wrote a fourth.