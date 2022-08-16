Girl rescues cat from storm drain after hearing it cry while out with friends. Watch

The story of how a girl saved a cat struck inside a storm drain in winning hearts online. Shared on the Instagram page the Good News Movement, a video shows the girl rescuing the cat. It is such a video that may leave you very happy.

“This group of friends heard a kitten meowing as they walked by storm drain. This is the moment one of the girls was able to rescue the cat!” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The wonderful clip shows a girl lying on the ground with one of her hands down a storm drain. Soon, she rescues the kitten and brings it out. The video then shows people around her applauding. Towards the end of the video, the girl pets the tiny creature.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been shared a day ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 57,000 views and counting. The wonderful share has also prompted people to post various comments. “So adorable,” wrote an Instagram user. “Soooo sweet,” expressed another. “God this precious young girl. Thank you for your kindness and caring, you are awesome. Precious kitten,” commented a third. “Such a good girl,” posted a fourth. Many shared their reactions through heart emoticons.