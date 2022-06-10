Girl so excited to see little sister after school, her shoe flies off. Watch

The bond between siblings is something that can never be replaced. And these bonds form while growing up in the sweetest ways ever. Quite obviously, the videos that showcase these bonds on social media are some of the sweetest and most delightful to watch. And that is exactly the case with this one video that shows a little girl who comes home from school as her baby sister awaits her arrival. What happens next is the cutest part of the video that has been winning hearts all over the social media platform.

This moment will likely win your heart as well as it shows the pure bond between the two sisters. The older sister, who herself is a little girl, can be seen coming back home from school and getting off her school bus. She is all smiles and comes running horribly towards her little sister who could already be seen in the frame. The sweet reunion between the sister duo is truly heartwarming to watch as they have missed each other dearly in the time that they spent apart.

The video has been shared on Instagram on the page of the mom of these two little girls. Her name is Robin Whitsett and she has over 8,400 followers on her page. And the photos and videos posted on this page often showcase the day-to-day adventures of these little girls and life with her husband.

This adorable video has been shared on June 1 and has already received over 81,000 likes on it. It has also received various comments from people who simply loved the sisterly bond.

“Love seeing the little sibling get spoiled,” commented an Instagram user. “Her dress is super cute,” pointed out another. “Aww, they are great sisters,” wrote a third.

What do you think of this viral video that’s really sweet to watch?