Glenn McGrath catches python in home, shares video of daring rescue

Glenn McGrath took to Instagram to share a bone-chilling video of him taking out a carpet python from his home. In the post, he revealed that he successfully removed all three pythons that had invaded his residence. The video captures the moment when he skillfully rescued one of these serpents. Snapshot of Glenn McGrath trying to rescue the snake. (Instagram/@Glenn McGrath)

"After plenty of encouragement & support from @saraleonmcgrath all 3 Coastal Carpet Pythons that were in the house were safely released back into the bush," wrote Glenn McGrath while sharing the video. (Also Read: Massive 12-foot python roaming on the road caught by UK Police)

The clip opens to show McGrath trying to capture the snake using a mop. At first, he gently tries to drag it out. But the snake eventually wraps itself to the handle of the mop. At the end, McGrath slowly walks towards the door and takes the python outside.

Watch the video of Glenn McGrath catching the carpet python here:

This post was shared just one day ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed close to 50,000 times. The share has also received more than 4,000 likes. Several took to the comments section of the post to share their views on this video.

Here's what people are saying about Glenn McGrath:

An individual wrote, "Nothing the legend can’t do."

A second shared, "Oh my God. You are so brave, Glenn."

"Gone with the safety flip-flops I see. Good call," expressed a third.

A fourth posted, "Three pythons? Maybe you need to close your doors. Mops and brooms are good for moving snakes on."

A fifth commented, "Marvelous effort that!"

