Goa woman claims Hindi-speaking men harassed African American woman: ‘Akeli aurat kya hi karegi’

A post by a local woman in Goa has sparked conversations about women's safety in this popular Indian tourist spot. The woman claimed that she saw a group of Hindi-speaking men harassing an African American woman and pestering her after she refused to take pictures with them. A Goa woman’s post on Reddit has sparked a conversation about women's safety in the union territory. (Unsplash, Pexels)

“Goa has become unsafe,” the woman wrote on Reddit, adding that the incident happened when she went to buy milk from a nearby shop. There she saw an African American woman with “pretty and funky hair”. A few Hindi-speaking tourists asked the woman if they could take her picture, but she politely declined. However, what happened next left the Goan woman scared.

According to her, the men instantly started abusing the foreigner in Hindi, with one telling his friend to go ahead and click a picture, adding, “Akeli aurat kya hi karegi (What can a woman travelling on her own do).”

At this point, the Goan woman was “weirded out” and advised the foreigner to leave the place as soon as possible. The shopkeeper also helped and waited outside the shop until the men left. “I am a native Goan and I have never heard such things happen in public before. It made me realise how unsafe Goa has become,” she wrote in her post’s concluding lines.

Check out the entire post:

How did social media react?

An individual shared, “Experienced this as well. Last August, I traveled to Goa with two girls from the Netherlands. Even though it felt safer than most parts of India, we still experienced many unsettling experiences. A lot of men kept staring and many of them tried to take secret photos.” Another expressed, “To be honest, Goans don't care and are pretty chill but other domestic Indian tourists who travel for the first time are not the same. Unfortunately, they are ruining the experience and safety.”

A third commented, “Pathetic and disgusting tourists, they come to Goa with the wrong mentality!” A fourth wrote, “Local Goan here, went to Morjim beach in May thinking it wouldn’t be too crowded, and it wasn’t but there was this gang of North Indian uncles, all 50+ Biharis, was wearing a modest swimsuit and took a dip in the sea, they made a group of 7 people and circled me and came really close, I was floating so I didn’t notice initially and when I did notice them I was scared for my life. My friend was standing a few feet away and came running when he saw what was happening. They broke the circle when they saw him and he pulled me out, we got out of the water immediately. They won’t even let us enjoy our own beaches. Goa isn’t what it used to be. Thanks to the pervert mentality of the North Indians. I wish there was a ban on them entering Goa.”