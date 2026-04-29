Goan saves Kerala woman from getting scammed, says ‘Ma’am aap aaram se enjoy karo’

While most vloggers showcase Goa’s scenic beauty, one mural artist is using his platform to issue a stark warning about the "scam culture" threatening the coast. He described a landscape where scammers harass visitors, peddle overpriced packages, and damage the state's global standing. Snippets from the video shared by the local Goan man. (Instagram/@0mnifilms)

“Tourism in Goa is under threat as touts harass and scam visitors. This menace not only damages our state’s image but also risks the livelihood of thousands who depend on tourism,” Omkar Gaddanakeri wrote.

Also Read: Bengaluru techie calls out 'hiring scam after spotting 'fake' employee profiles: 'Don't waste your time'

He added, “The government must act immediately to restore trust, protect tourists, and revive Goa’s tourism industry.”

What does the video show? The video opens with two text inserts. While one says, “Tourists deserve safety, not scams,” the other one reads, “Goa’s reputation is at stake if touts go unchecked.”

The video captures Gaddanakeri, off-camera, suddenly stopping in the middle of the road and approaching two men speaking with a couple. He immediately questions the men and asks them to stop scamming tourists. The alleged scammers run away when he threatens to call the police.

Once that’s over, he turns his attention to the couple and does his best to explain how the men were allegedly trying to scam the couple.

How does the scam work? The man explains that scammers typically target couples by handing out two scratch cards. While one card is a dud, the other "wins" a prize, creating a sense of excitement. Once the couple is hooked by the win, the scammers use the hype to aggressively pitch travel packages worth lakhs.

He explains to the couple that they should just enjoy Goa and not pay heed to anyone trying to give them such scratch cards. The video ends with the local asking where the couple is from, and the woman replying Kerala.