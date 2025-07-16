'God bless that Uber guy': Woman finds unexpected comfort as driver ensures her safety during late-night ride

A woman’s late-night Uber experience has gone viral for all the right reasons after she shared a touching story about a driver’s small act of humanity. An Uber driver refused to leave a woman alone on a dark road, waited for her next cab, and ensured she was safe before leaving.(Representational image/Unsplash)

Posting under the username @Ok_Box3456 on Reddit, she titled her post, "God bless that Uber Guy," and detailed how a potentially stressful moment turned into something deeply reassuring. She began by recounting, “So yesterday around 10:30 I booked an Uber after a small post office outing with my colleagues to return back to home. The Uber came within a minute, shared the OTP and the ride began. Simple. Right?”

However, about 100 metres into the ride, she realised she had mistakenly entered her office address instead of her home. In the drizzle and haste, she had typed in the wrong location. She immediately asked the driver to stop and explained the situation, requesting to change the drop-off point. The driver refused, explaining that her new destination was in the opposite direction of where he wanted to go.

Driver's care left a lasting impact

Disappointed and slightly panicked, she told him she would cancel the ride and book another one. But standing alone on a dimly lit road felt eerie and unsafe. That’s when the driver responded with unexpected kindness. “Mam, aap doosri cab karlo and jab tak na ho aap car mai hi baithe raho. Aise raat mai road pe kaha aap akele khade rahoge. Accha nahi lagta aise,” he told her.

She wrote that her “heart felt instantly happy and it gave me a sense of safety.” The driver explained that he couldn’t drop her off at the new address because he was unwell, hadn’t eaten, and was heading home, which happened to be near her initially entered location.

He waited until her second cab arrived, ensured she safely got into the new vehicle, and then quietly left.

Check out the post here:

Internet users hail the driver’s empathy

The post sparked emotional reactions from other Reddit users. One wrote, “I booked a cab once for my grandma but after a while she vomited. Cab guy dropped her back. Didn't charge us… agreed to have a tea instead and left.” Another said, “Indeed, God bless that Uber Guy.”

One user described him as a “responsible citizen,” while another shared, “As a woman living alone in Delhi, I must say I’ve had mostly nice experiences with Uber drivers.”

A commenter reflected, “This was such a heartwarming read… it’s not the big things, just small moments of basic humanity that stay with you.” Another added, “Our country needs more like him.”