Golden Retriever asks her busy human to play with her in a sweet way. Watch

There is no dearth of videos online that show dogs asking their humans to play with them in their own ways. Just like this video shared on Instagram that shows a dog asking her human to play with her in a cute way. The adorable video is winning hearts online and may have the same effect on you. The adorable video may prompt you to watch it more than once.

The video was posted by an Instagram page dedicated to the Golden Retriever named Lady. "Just wanted to play. This is our second Pixar-style video. Who remembers the first one?" reads the caption of the video shared on Instagram. The video opens to show a man working on his laptop and his dog holding her toy in her mouth. What follows next is the dog bringing a note from the 'boss' that says, "Work is cancelled." We are not revealing more about the video to let you enjoy it.

Watch the adorable video below:

The video was shared two days ago on Instagram. Since being shared, the video has amassed over 9,600 likes and more than 119,000 views. The share has also prompted people to express their thoughts in the comments section.

"A star in the making," read a comment from an Instagram page dedicated to a Golden Retriever named Scout. "No more work," posted another. "Oh, this is too good!" wrote a third Instagram page dedicated to a dog named Bruno. "That’s so sweet! I think my doggies might take a note of it," commented an individual. "Lady should be in a Pixar movie for sure," expressed another. "So cute," shared a third with heart emoticons.