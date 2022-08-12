Golden Retriever meets ‘another pooch’ in a mirror while fetching a ball. Watch

A video of the dog reacting after seeing its reflection in a mirror has turned into a source of entertainment for many. The wonderful video may also leave you happy and uplift your mood almost instantly.

The video was originally posted on the Instagram page of the dog named Auggie. The clip, however, captured people’s attention after being re-shared by an Instagram page. “This is Auggie. Bad news: He went to fetch a ball and saw some other dog beat him to it. Good news: They just became best friends. 12/10 for both,” they wrote while posting the clip.

The video opens to show a dog gently placing a ball in front of a mirror. At first, the pooch looks at the mirror and gets bamboozled.

Watch the video to see how the dog reacts:

The video was posted two days ago. Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 1.3 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. Many couldn’t stop saying how the dog is absolutely adorable.

“Life hack: Being your own best fren,” expressed an Instagram user. “Mirror mirror on the wall, who’s the goodest boy of all?” commented another. “All I see is good news and good Auggies,” expressed a third. “I'll ask the hard hitting questions.. can I cuddle them both?” wrote a fourth.