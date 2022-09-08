Home / Trending / Golden Retriever’s way of convincing pet dad to let him sit in hammock is hilariously cute

Golden Retriever’s way of convincing pet dad to let him sit in hammock is hilariously cute

Updated on Sep 08, 2022 09:35 AM IST

The video of a Golden Retriever convincing his pet dad to let him sit in a hammock was posted on Instagram.

The image shows the Golden Retriever who convinced his pet dad to let him sit in the hammock.(Instagram/@goldengirl_xena)
The image shows the Golden Retriever who convinced his pet dad to let him sit in the hammock.(Instagram/@goldengirl_xena)
ByTrisha Sengupta

Dog videos are cute to watch and they often leave people smiling. Just like this clip showing a Golden Retriever named Finn. The video captures the cute pooch’s efforts in convincing his pet dad to let him sit in the hammock.

The video is posted on an Instagram page that the dog shares with his Golden Retriever siblings. The page is filled with incredible videos of the adventures of the dogs. The hammock-related video is posted with a simple yet sweet caption. “Gimme a boost, Dad,” it reads.

Take a look at the video that shows how the dog convinces his dad with his cute antics:

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has gathered more than 2.7 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has furthermore received close to 33,000 likes. Many took to the comments section of the video to share their reactions.

“Precious moments,” posted an Instagram user. “Aw the last snuggle,” expressed another. “The look of satisfaction at the end,” commented a third. “I think dad thought the hammock was his but really it was out there for Finn. Lol,” joked a fourth. “You guys melt my heart ,” wrote a fifth.

