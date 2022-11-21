Home / Trending / Golden Retrievers get scared by another ‘dog’ hiding in the basement. Watch hilarious video

Golden Retrievers get scared by another ‘dog’ hiding in the basement. Watch hilarious video

trending
Published on Nov 21, 2022 08:04 PM IST

The video showing the reactions of two Golden Retrievers to another ‘dog’ hiding in the basement was posted on Instagram.

The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the reaction of one of the Golden Retrievers to seeing another ‘dog’ in the basement.(Instagram/@agoldennamedeverest)
The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the reaction of one of the Golden Retrievers to seeing another ‘dog’ in the basement.(Instagram/@agoldennamedeverest)
ByTrisha Sengupta

The videos capturing various antics of the Golden Retrievers are often adorably hilarious to watch. Those are the videos that leave people smiling. Just like this clip posted on Instagram that shows the reactions of two dogs after seeing another ‘pooch’ hiding in their basement. There is a chance that the video will leave you giggling and also saying aww.

Originally posted on the Instagram page dedicated to the dogs Everest and Ellinor, the video captured people’s attention after being re-shared on another Insta page. “Doin’ a protecc,” they wrote and shared the video.

The clip opens to show one of the Golden Retrievers looking at the camera and then staring towards the basement. As the video progresses, another dog is also seen standing on the stairs going downstairs. Towards the end of the clip, it became clear what made them stop in their tracks. It's a bag with a picture of a dog printed on it. The video ends with both the pooches abandoning the idea of going downstairs and running back to their human.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared about 11 hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 5.4 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The video has further accumulated nearly 27,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

“He does look real to be fair!” joked an Instagram user. “They said, nope... not gonna take a chance,” joined another. “It’s time to investigate!,” expressed a third. “That is soo priceless! It actually scared me just a little bit as well at first. Really cute tho!” wrote a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dog video instagram viral video + 1 more
dog video instagram viral video

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 21, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out