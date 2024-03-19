‘Google is wrong. This road…’: Signboard in Karnataka’s Kodagu goes viral, netizens say ‘never rely’ on Google Maps

Google Maps was launched in 2005 and has since become an indispensable part of our lives. The app not only helps us reach our desired destination but also provides real-time traffic updates and helps us discover nearby businesses, restaurants, and attractions. However, sometimes Google Maps may provide incorrect directions due to obsolete GPS data or technical issues, leading us to a place we didn’t intend to visit. So, when locals in Karnataka’s Kodagu district realised that travellers were getting lost in the area due to Google Maps, they put up a signboard saying ‘Google is wrong’. They did so to help people reach Club Mahindra resort via the correct route. The signboard put up by locals in Kodagu, Karnataka. (X/@KodaguConnect)

“Somewhere in Kodagu,” reads the caption to the picture shared on X. The picture shows a signboard with the text, “Google is wrong! This road does not go to Club Mahindra.”

The tweet was shared on March 14 on X. It has since collected over 47,600 views and more than 1,200 likes. The share has even received a flurry of comments from people.

“It is not in mountainous regions that Gmaps is misleading. Once in Lucknow, looking for an institute, I landed in a residential colony! In another instance in Mumbai, looking for a Vodafone gallery, I reached a garage,” posted an individual.

Another tagged official X handles of Google Maps and Google India and wrote, “Would you care to correct this route?”

“Once we climb up the mountains, Google always gets it wrong. Once I remember how we travelled from Kukke Subramanya to Madikeri via Sullia. Google made us take a random right, and we travelled for 80+ km, realising we were on the wrong and got the correct route by a local person,” expressed a third.

A fourth shared, “Sometimes Google refuses correct road names in spite of suggestions.”

“So true. Not always, Google Maps are right. Last week, my sister went to Sakleshpura and followed Google Maps, which eventually led them to a dead end and the car got stuck in a bad road. Luckily, some locals helped them. Never rely on navigation while visiting hill stations,” commented a fifth.