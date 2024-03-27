 Google shares completely random yet ‘otterly adorable facts’ about dogs, penguins and other animals | Trending - Hindustan Times
Google shares completely random yet ‘otterly adorable facts’ about dogs, penguins and other animals

ByTrisha Sengupta
Mar 27, 2024 10:49 AM IST

While some wrote that the random facts on dogs, penguins and other animals by Google were “cute”, some reacted with heart emoticons.

Google took to Instagram to share an interesting post about animals. The company shared random yet adorable facts about various animals, including dogs and penguins.

Google shared pictures on Instagram showing random facts about dogs, penguins, and other animals. (Instagram/@googleindia)
"Sharing these otterly adorable facts with you," Google wrote and added a series of images. The pictures show the template one gets when searching for something on Google.

The first visual shows the words "Do penguins fall in love" written on the search bar at the top of the page. Below is a picture of a penguin with an answer that reads, "Once they have decided on a partner, male penguins search long and hard for the perfect gift to present their new love, it comes in the form of a beautiful, smooth pebble. It is common for male penguins to even fight other penguins for the pebble they've set their hearts on".

Take a look at this entire post to see what else Google shared:

The post was shared about 16 hours ago. Since then, it has collected more than 5,800 likes. The share has further accumulated several comments from people. A few also reacted using heart emojis.

What did Instagram users say about this post by Google?

"That's why everyone uses Google!" wrote an Instagram user.

"Wholesome pro max," added another.

"Such adorable facts. I love them," joined a third.

"This is so cute," wrote a fourth.

What are your thoughts on these random yet interesting animal facts shared by Google? Did any of these take you by surprise?

News / Trending / Google shares completely random yet ‘otterly adorable facts’ about dogs, penguins and other animals
