Friday, May 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Google's latest 'AI overview' feature showing inaccurate answers? Social media users say this...

ByVrinda Jain
May 24, 2024 05:31 PM IST

Though this new feature by Google intrigued numerous people, social media users were quick to point out discrepancies in it.

Google introduced a new feature called "AI overview" that presents users with AI-generated answers to their questions. According to their website, "AI Overviews and more is an experiment in Search Labs that lets you see AI Overviews on more Google searches and offers access to additional generative AI features in Search".

A user shared this screenshot of Google's AI overview.
A user shared this screenshot of Google's AI overview.

Though this feature intrigued numerous people, social media users were quick to point out discrepancies in it. For instance, when a person asked it about "Cheese not sticking to pizza", the AI replied and said to add “non-toxic glue to it.” (Also Read: Google's new AI tool asked how to pass kidney stones. It replies: Drink urine)

In another case, when an individual asked, “Does Google Search violate antitrust law?” It replied and said, “Yes".

Here's what people said about AI overview:

Prior to AI Overview, which was made available to US users last week, Google had Knowledge Panels, which are informational panels that show up at the top of some searches and encourage users to ask Google questions directly instead of going through to a result, reported Vox.

According to Business Insider, AI Overview is presently available for users in the United States, and it will soon be available in other locations. Similarly, Google stated that it would first test advertisements for AI Overviews in the United States and then in other locations.

News / Trending / Google's latest 'AI overview' feature showing inaccurate answers? Social media users say this...
