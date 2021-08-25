Grandma asks family, friends to learn song in sign language for hearing impaired granddaughter

In today’s edition of videos that showcase the sweet bond of family love, here is a clip capturing a grandma doing something incredible for her hearing impaired granddaughter. There is a chance that the video will leave you saying ‘who is cutting the onions?!’

The video is shared on Twitter handle @GoodNewsCorres1. “A grandma in Buffalo, NY messaged all her family, friends, and neighbors asking them to learn the song for her granddaughter Ellie who was born profoundly deaf. Ellie is set to get her cochlear in a few months,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

We won’t give away too much, so take a look at what the video shows:

The clip, since being shared a few hours ago, has gathered more than 5,000 views and counting. It has also accumulated various comments.

“Yeah, this totally brought tears to my eyes… so much love for little Ellie,” wrote a Twitter user. “Beautiful, necessary and needed! Thank you for posting!” expressed another. “Old guys on the left seem pretty into it…..kudos to everyone who participated!” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

