Grandma's reaction to baby granddaughter being named after her is a must-watch

It is many people's dream in life to become grandparents and see their grandkids’ faces right in front of them. This is a feeling that is beyond compare for them and the moment when they first see their grandchildren, is always treasured and one of the most memorable ones of their lives. This video that was posted by Good News Correspondent on their Instagram page, shows one such moment between a cute grandmother and her new-born granddaughter.

“Her grandma finding out that we named Jayla after her,” reads the text insert that describes what happens in this adorable video. The video opens to show a video call in progress between this cute grandma and her son who is named Jay. Her son asks her if she is ready to see the baby and starts recording this moment that is to come. This is because he already knows that her reaction is definitely going to be priceless.

As the video progresses, one can see how the baby is lying on the other side of the phone on which the video call is going on. As the man flips the camera on the front side and the grandma gets to see the baby, she is obviously pleasantly surprised at how cute her granddaughter looks. But what comes next is the most adorable part of the video as she squints her eyes to read that the little baby has been named after her.

Watch the grandma’s cute reaction right here:

This cute baby video was posted on Instagram just a day ago and has already accumulated more than 1,100 likes on it. It has also received various comments from people who loved this grandma’s reaction and couldn't stop congratulating them.

“It's a great honour for her. Beautiful post, congrats grandma,” reads a comment from an Instagram user. While another comment reads, “So wonderful, congratulations to all of you.” “She must be a great mama to be so deserving of such an honour,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on this cute video?