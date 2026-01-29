Grandmother of Pinki Mali, killed in Ajit Pawar crash, recalls receiving shattering news at 9:30 am

The tragic crash at Baramati, which killed Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, has also brought immense grief to the family of flight attendant Pinki Mali, who died in the same crash on Wednesday. Recalling the horror incident, her grandmother told reporters that her family received the devastating news around 9.30 am. Grandmother of Pinki Mali, the flight attendant killed in the Ajit Pawar crash. (X/@ANI)

"I got to know about the incident around 9:30 AM that she had died in a plane crash. I spoke with Pinki's parents, they were crying and told us that she is no more now..." said the grandmother, reported ANI.

Also Read: Ajit Pawar’s security officer Vidip Jadhav laid to rest, young son performs last rites "We got to know about this incident around 10:30 AM. I called my brother, but he did not answer. Pinki came here 2 months ago. Her schooling and everything were done in Mumbai..." her uncle Chandrabhushan Mali told the reporters.

He added that just two months ago, she had visited Jaunpur. The flight attendant was from Bhainsa village in Uttar Pradesh. However, she was living with her family in Mumbai. She married a year ago.

She completed her education in Thane. Despite being in Mumbai, she maintained strong ties with Bhainsa village. The devastating news hit everyone hard, including the villagers who remembered Pinki as a hardworking, warm, and promising young woman.

Who were the 5 people killed in the Baramati plane crash? Maharashtra's deputy chief minister and Nationalist Congress leader Ajit Pawar passed away on Wednesday after his aircraft underwent a deadly crash. The five people included Pawar, his personal security officer Vidip Dilip Jadhav, pilots Sumit Kapoor and Shambhavi Pathak, and flight attendant Pinki Mali.

Also Read: Who are Parth and Jay Pawar? A look at Ajit Pawar's sons and their different paths Ajit Pawar's mortal remains are being taken to the Vidya Pratishtan grounds for the last rites. He was travelling in a mid-size business jet that crashed in Baramati.

How did Ajit Pawar die? The aircraft took off from Mumbai at 8.10 am. About 13 minutes later, the pilots attempted the first landing but couldn’t see the runway. The pilots attempted a second landing during which the aircraft crashed and caught on fire, killing everyone onboard.