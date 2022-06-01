Grandpa finds out great-granddaughter is named after his late wife. Watch his reaction

A video of an elderly man and his newborn great-granddaughter has left people emotional. The video shows his reaction to knowing that the little one will be named after his late wife. The video has now left people teary-eyed. There is a chance it will have the same effect on you too.

Shared on the page of Instagram user Kelley Smith, the video is emotional to watch. “It’s these moments in life that you will never forget…,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The video opens to show a man sitting on a chair holding a baby in his arms. He is seen smiling and looking at the camera. In the video, someone asks the man if he wants to know her name. To which he replies, “Yes.” And they answer that the name of the newborn is Justine Joanne. Instantly upon hearing the name, the man gets emotions and tears up. A text insert on the video explains why. “That moment we told my 91-year-old grandfather we named our daughter after my late granddaughter and the love of his life,” it reads.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 24,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various love-filled comments.

“He’s still wearing his wedding ring, awe man my eyes are sweating haha,” shared an Instagram user. “It was at this moment that baby became the love of his life,” posted another. “Bless these parents for making a man feel his journey meant something,” commented a third. “Family names are very special,” expressed,” a fourth. “This is the most beautiful thing I’ve seen all week,” wrote a fifth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

