Grandparents play beer pong, hit perfect shots. Video is going viral

A video of an elderly couple interacting with their grandson and his friends over a game beer pong is going viral over the Internet. The video shows the couple playing the game and even making perfect shots as those around them cheer them on. Watching the video has left netizens delighted and chances are it will make you happy as well.

“When your grandparents party harder than you,” says the caption of the video shared on Instagram by Ross Smith, a social media influencer. The clip first shows Smith’s grandma making a shot. After her, it’s grandpa’s turn and as soon he makes the shot, everyone around them cheer them on.

It makes for a great watch. Take a look:

The video, since being posted on May 25, has collected over 1.3 lakh likes and lots of comments. People have showered praise for the duo in the comments section. Many even posted about grandma’s gorgeous dress. A few pointed out about the ‘elbows’ rule. However, many others simply left smiling and fire emoticons to share their reactions.

“The ultimate dream team,” posted an individual. “This post makes me smile so hard,” reacted another. “Love how he hugged him! These are my grandparent goals!” shared a third. “She looks beautiful in that dress,” wrote a fourth.

What do you think about the video?