Group performs Garba to Chogada in Australian mall

A group of people performing Garba to a hit Hindi song in Australia has left people amused. A video shared on Instagram shows how a few men and women come together to dance to the song Chogada. The image shows a group performing to the song Chogada in Australia. (Instagram/@jalsaevents.au)

The video was posted on Instagram by Jalsa Events Australia, an Adelaide-based event organising company. They shared the video with a caption that indicates how the performance took place at Rundle mall in Adelaide.

The video opens to show the group standing in the middle of a courtyard with a speaker kept in front of them. As the video goes on, the men and women in the group are seen skillfully dancing to the song. From ethnic wear to western attire, the dancers are seen wearing various outfits. Their performance will make you want to shake a leg too.

Take a look at this dance video by the group in Australia:

The video was shared two days ago. Since being posted, it has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated close to 2.3 million views, and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also received several likes and comments.

What did Instagram users say about this dance performance?

“Feeling proud as an Indian,” shared an Instagram user. “Spreading Indian culture,” added another along with a heart emoticon. “Do it in Melbourne please,” requested a third. “Indians take their culture everywhere,” wrote a fourth.

About the song Chogada

The song is from the 2018 romance drama Loveyatri. Sung by Darshan Raval and Asees Kaur, the hit track is picturised on Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain. The lyrics of the piece were written by Darshan Raval with additional lyrics from Shabbir Ahmed.

What are your thoughts on this performance by the group on Chogada? Did this Australian group’s dance leave you entertained?