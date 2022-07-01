Guess what this cat does when it is bored? Its activity involves vacuum cleaner

If you are a cat parent or love watching different videos of the kitties, then you may be aware of how they are extremely capable of entraining themselves. In fact, the Internet is filled with various videos showcasing the cats engaging in different activities, including a few unusual ones. Case in point, this video shows what a cat does when it gets bored.

The video is posted on Reddit with a simple caption explaining the situation showcased in the video. "This is Louie, he turns on the robot vacuum and rides it around when he's bored!" it reads.

The video opens to show a room with a wooden floor. A robotic vacuum is seen moving around in the room with a cat sitting on top of it. What is hilarious to watch is how the cat keeps on sitting unbothered even when the vacuum bumps against the walls. At the end of the video, the cat finally ascends from its throne after the vacuum gets stuck below a chair.

Watch the video below:

The video has been posted eight hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated nearly 22,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

"He's supervising the cleanup of his own hair," joked a Reddit user. "I dunno, this is animals being derps, not 'Louie being Cat-King of all he surveys from his magic chariot'," shared another. "Louie, Conqueror of the Vacuum," expressed a third. "Oh! His look of absolutely fascinated indifference is great. He doesn't care where it's going!" expressed a fourth. To which, the individual who posted the video replied, "He's just here for the ride! He's living his best Louie life. "