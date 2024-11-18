Gujarat man thought to be dead surprises family by walking into his own memorial service: Report

In a shocking twist, a man who was believed to have died and was mourned by his family, walked into his own memorial service, leaving everyone in utter disbelief. According to a report by India Today, the incident unfolded in Mehsana district, Gujarat, when 43-year-old Brijesh Suthar, who had been presumed dead, made a surprise return. Man presumed dead in Gujarat shocked family by reappearing at his own memorial service. (Representative image) (Shutterstock)

The disappearance and the misidentification

Brijesh Suthar, also known as Pintu, had been struggling with mental health issues and financial pressures from his stock market ventures. On October 27, he vanished from his home in Naroda, Ahmedabad, sparking concern among his family. After days of searching with no results, his worried family filed a missing person report with the Naroda police.

On November 10, the police discovered an unidentified decomposed body near Sabarmati Bridge. The authorities called the Suthar family to identify the body, and based on its physique, Brijesh’s brother-in-law and other relatives mistakenly identified it as Brijesh.

Last rites and the memorial service

The family, believing Brijesh to be dead, went ahead with performing his last rites and arranged a memorial service in Vijapur on November 14. Friends and relatives gathered to pay their respects to the man they thought they had lost forever.

The shocking reappearance

Just as the memorial service was underway, Brijesh unexpectedly walked into the ceremony, alive and well. His sudden appearance left his family and friends stunned, and even the police were baffled by the turn of events.

"When Brijesh didn’t return home, we searched everywhere and filed a police complaint," his mother said in disbelief. "When the police showed us a body, we mistakenly identified it as him because of its swollen condition."

Police investigate the misidentification

The police have since confirmed that the body found near Sabarmati Bridge was that of an unclaimed corpse, which underwent a postmortem examination before being handed over to the Suthar family. Naroda police have now reopened the investigation to look into the case of the misidentified body.

The bizarre incident has left many questioning how such a mistake could have happened, and the family is still coming to terms with the extraordinary chain of events.