Gurgaon couple earning ₹36 LPA refuse to have a child: ‘Can’t even afford a decent 1BHK’

Gupta said that his cousin’s reason for not having a child is simple — “I can’t even afford a decent 1BHK in Gurugram. How do I find more space for a child when I can’t even afford enough space for myself,” he says.

“My cousin in Gurugram isn’t having kids. He’s 35, earns ₹2L/month, his wife earns ₹1L/month. On paper, they’re doing well,” Gupta said in a post shared on Meta-owned Threads.

Gupta explained that his 35-year-old cousin earns ₹2 lakh every month. His wife’s salary is ₹1 lakh per month. On paper, their combined income of ₹36 LPA sounds impressive. However, the rising cost of living, coupled with skyrocketing school fees, has deterred them from family planning.

A Gurgaon couple earning a combined income of ₹36 lakh per annum say they can’t afford to have a child in this economy. The couple’s reasoning for not having a child was shared on social media by their cousin Harsh Gupta, a person who deals in real estate in the Delhi NCR region.

The post highlights how even ₹36 LPA is not enough to afford decent properties in Gurgaon, India’s second-largest IT hub that neighbours the national capital of Delhi.

While the sky-high real estate prices in India are one factor why his cousin, and others in a similar position, do not want to expand their families, there is one more factor too.

Gupta’s cousin noted that he cannot afford to set aside ₹35,000 to 40,000 every month for private schooling.

(Also read: Senior KG school fee of ₹2.25 lakh shocks internet: ‘Out of control’)

Sharing his cousin’s example, Gupta said it was unsurprising to see why urban couples are increasingly choosing to go child-free. “And then we act surprised when fertility rates decline in urban cities,” he wrote.

Post sparks debate The Gurgaon couple are one in a large number of couples who are choosing not to have children. Their lifestyle has its own acronym — they are known as DINK couples. A DINK couple ("Double Income, No Kids") refers to partners who are both employed and have chosen not to have children. Instead of parenthood, they choose to focus on high disposable income, career advancement, travel etc.

Gupta’s post sparked a discussion online. (Also read: DINK lifestyle: Catching the imagination of young couples)

“He's right. People should only have kids if and when they are capable of providing a stable house and life. Stable doesn't mean both parents earning. Stable means present parents,” wrote one user on Instagram.

“Salute them for thinking about the child's future and trying to secure it before birthing them,” another said.

“Let them fool around. They will realise their mistakes soon but it would be too late by then,” a user countered.