Gurgaon man wins main lift access for maids and delivery men, then regrets his victory

There are times when the sweetest victories come with the most unexpected consequences, and a Gurgaon man’s post highlighting that has gone viral on Reddit. He shared how he fought with the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) at his society and successfully championed access for delivery agents and maids to the main resident lift. However, just after a few days, he started regretting his victory. A Reddit user shared that he regrets his victory and doesn't feel like he won. (Representational image). (Unsplash)

“Victory felt sweet. Everyone clapped in the WhatsApp group. I felt like a one-man revolution for equality. Fast forward a week— Now the lift permanently smells like concentrated humanity, someone’s left a pan spit art installation, and I found two empty pan masala sachets next to the lift buttons,” he explained.

The man shared that he is now contemplating whether to “crawl back to the RWA” members to tell them they were right.

How did social media react?

An individual commented, “Class and civic sense are two separate battles to be fought. You won one of them. More love to you to fight the next one.” Another added, “Do the lifts have CCTV? Can any action be initiated based on CCTV visuals?”

A third expressed, “Ideally, one should have researched around with other apartments. Idealism is good, but data is very important. You steamed through on emotions. Now you are friends with people who temporarily visit and enemies with those who live alongside.”

A fourth wrote, “This is so new to me. I have been in many service lifts in many societies and many cities, too. They were all clean. Because the people who maintain and clean the main lift are the same people who do it for service lifts. In fact, in most societies I have been in, people use the main lifts and service lifts as per availability. My understanding has been that service lifts are usually bigger and stronger to accommodate more people and items. When we were shifting flats, society asked us to use service lifts or stairs only. I thought that was also rational. I don't want to be judgmental, but why did you assume the pan and dirt were only from the workers? As if the people living in gated societies are so ‘cultured’ and well behaved.”

