Gurgaon techie questions work friendships after colleague's ‘dost nahi bas jaante hai’ remark

A software professional in Gurgaon has taken to Reddit to share an interaction with a colleague which left him hurt. Recounting the incident, the techie claimed that a colleague publicly denied they were friends and said they “just know each other”. A Gurgaon techie’s post about workplace friendship has prompted varied remarks on social media. (Representational image). (Unsplash)

“I work in Gurgaon. First job, 2 years in this software company. We are 4 teammates, good bonding. There’s one guy and one girl (not my teammates) — we all 5 have lunch, tea, play TT, go for movies sometimes, party sometimes,” the Reddit user wrote.

Recalling the incident, he added, “Today I was sitting with a different guy I play tt with. That non teammate guy from my group came, that tt guy asked ‘kya ye tumhara dost hai?’ I said ‘haa’ . But he said ‘dost nahi, bas jaante hai.’ On my face even when I said dost hai, ye sunke itna dukh hua. But should I be upset because of this thing, should I not hang out with that guy anymore??”

The techie continued, the incident left him hurt, making him question workplace relationships and the definition of friendship.

What did social media say?

An individual commented, “The day you leave the company and join another one, you will realise everything.” Another added, “Dude, he is really knowledgeable. If you change organisations or are let go and find your newer professional path, you shall realise that these friendships were just acquaintances. Office friendships are often built on a shared sense of common misery. Once that common base changes, everything else around corporate friendships changes.”

A third expressed, “I don't think so, people whom you work with are your friends... You pretty much heard the answer to your query.” A fourth wrote, “I have 1 friend from my first company that I still hang out with over the years, and 2 friends from other companies I have worked at. A few stick around, a few don't, same as college.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)