Gurgaon techie rejects 45 LPA job in Bengaluru citing heavy workload: 'Feeling guilty'

A Gurgaon-based tech professional has sparked discussion on Reddit after revealing that he declined a ₹45 lakh per annum offer from a leading Indian OTT platform, citing the heavy workload and the need to relocate to Bengaluru rather than the salary. Gurgaon techie turned down a higher Bengaluru offer over workload.(Representational image/Unsplash)

Writing under the username Hunter3911, the post was titled “Left 45 LPA offer due to high workload feeling guilty.” The user explained, “I got 2 offers one is from MNC for 38 LPA and another one is from top OTT platform in India for 45 LPA, but I needed to move to Bengaluru away from my current location which is Gurgaon and work pressure was high there. I rejected it and feeling guilty. Should I choose money or stability? Did I do the right thing leaving 45 LPA which is 7 LPA more than my current offer?”

Community reactions pour in

The post quickly gained traction on the platform with users offering their opinions on whether financial gains should outweigh work-life balance.

One user remarked, “Thirty-eight itself is quite a big amount. So you did the right thing by choosing peace over high workload. You will get another opportunity next year to take a shot on 50.” Another agreed, writing, “You did the right thing.”

A third user pointed out the costs of moving cities, saying, “I guess you will be losing more than 7L per year going to Bengaluru. So, it was a good decision.” Echoing this thought, another added, “We make money to live a happy life. Just remember that!”

The encouragement continued, with one commenter stating, “You did the right thing, do not be guilty.” A fellow Redditor even praised the choice, noting, “In you, I spotted a wise man. Good going.”

