'It is impossible to get into Google': Frustrated Indian techie gives up on dream after 'trying everything'

Working at Google is a dream for many people, but one Indian techie has dramatically given up, stating that getting a job at Google is "impossible." The Redditor, a FinTech Product Manager with 4.5 years of experience, detailed his intense job search efforts in a viral post.

The techie (@SatejFying), a Product Manager with 4.5 years of experience in FinTech, outlined his intense efforts in a viral Reddit post.

"It seems impossible to get into Google. Giving up!" the caption of the post reads.

8 rejections in just 4 months:

Despite having a top-level profile, including a Tier 1 MBA, Tier 2 Engineering degree, and a notable following as a content creator with 1,00,000 YouTube subscribers, nothing seemed to work for the Redditor.

The Redditor explained he had applied for at least eight relevant Product Manager jobs in the past 3-4 months, ensuring his CV was ATS (Applicant Tracking System) optimised and accompanied by a custom cover letter each time.

Going above basic requirements, he even created detailed mock-ups and strategy documents relevant to the roles and sent them to hiring managers.

"Must have sent 40 emails, LinkedIn, and WhatsApp messages. Either get no reverts or rejections," he adds.

Even internal referrals from a couple of friends already working at Google failed to get him past the initial screening.

Reddit users shared mixed reactions, offering sympathy while also delivering a dose of harsh reality about the current state of the tech job market.

One of the users commented, “Hide the YouTube, maybe, you know their reputation got tarnished after 100s of YouTubers filmed themselves for a day in Google types of videos."

A second user commented, “As I started reading, the first words were over 3 to 4 months. I laughed and stopped reading further. People keep trying for 3 to 4 years to get into Google.”

“Need at least 5 years of experience to be considered. It's literally mentioned in all of their openings,” another user commented.

