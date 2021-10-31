Home / Trending / Monk the adorable ‘vampire cat’ is here to show off its Halloween costume
Monk the adorable 'vampire cat' is here to show off its Halloween costume

The video is absolutely adorable to watch.
The image shows a cute cat named Monk.(Instagram/@monkandbean)
Published on Oct 31, 2021 11:54 AM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

Want to see a Halloween related pet video that can make you smile and say aww? Then Monk the ‘vampire cat’ is here to fulfil your wish. Chances are, the two images and a video of the cute kitty will leave you grinning.

The video was originally shared on the Instagram page @monkandbean. However, the share went viral after being re-posted by Instagram on their official page.

“Vampire weekend, anyone? #WeeklyFluff⁣. Monkey, aka Monk the vampire cat (@monkandbean), is an 11-year-old rescue who’s Halloween-ready 365 days a year,” they wrote while sharing the post.

Take a look at the adorable cat:

The post, since being shared a day ago, has gathered more than 1.2 million likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The post has also accumulated tons of comments from people. Many also posted fire and heart emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the post?

