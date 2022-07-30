Home / Trending / Hamster punches human’s finger and then falls asleep instant. Watch

Hamster punches human’s finger and then falls asleep instant. Watch

trending
Updated on Jul 30, 2022 10:22 AM IST
The video of a hamster falling asleep after punching a human's finger was posted on Instagram.
The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the hamster before punching her human's finger and falling asleep.(Instagram/@biscuitmyhamster)
The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the hamster before punching her human's finger and falling asleep.(Instagram/@biscuitmyhamster)
ByTrisha Sengupta

Pet videos are almost always fun to watch. Especially the clips that show them engaged in something adorably hilarious. A perfect example is this clip which captures a cute hamster and its antics. Shared on Instagram, the video may make you say aww, besides making your chucking.

The video is posted on the Insta page dedicated to the pet named Biscuit. The video shows how the animal punches the finger of its human. However, what happens next has left people laughing. It shows the little creature instantly falling asleep. The video is posted with a simple “ZZZ” to indicate how the hamster falls asleep.

Take a look at the video that is delightful to watch:

The video has been shared a day ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 89,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. It has also gathered nearly 18,000 likes. The share has prompted people to post various comments. Many couldn’t stop sharing how much they love the little hamster.

“That’s all she had in her,” posted an Instagram user. “Used 100% of her strength for that punch,” commented another. “Knockout punch but the puncher gets knocked out instead,” joked a third. “She had to reboot. Lol,” shared a fourth Instagram user. “It took a lot of effort, she earned a nap,” wrote a fifth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram viral video
instagram viral video
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out