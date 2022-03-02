Harry Potter pasta includes scarves, Nimbus 2000 and even the Sorting Hat. Watch

Potterheads around the world can have yet another glorious moment because this time, a man named Danny Freeman has outdone himself. Freeman is known to upload videos all about pasta and he has an innovative twist to add to every single creation that he puts forth on his social media, be it TikTok or Instagram. In this video that he recently posted on his Instagram page, he can be seen making some Harry Potter themed pasta that has won over the Internet.

The video was preceded by a post that had a detailed caption that explains how exactly this Harry Potter themed pasta came to be. The caption of this post reads, “A British website asked me to make Harry Potter pasta to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first film and this is what I came up with: scarves, sorting hats, the Nimbus 2000, and golden snitches! You can’t tell from these photos, but the hats actually have different colored fillings to correspond to the Hogwarts houses, so you can actually be sorted.”

Take a look:

The video that he posted of this Harry Potter themed pasta, shows how he skilfully made very miniature versions of the house scarves, the Nimbus 2000, the Sorting Hat and even the Golden Snitches. Netizens have been bowled over by his talent and creativity and there is a good chance that this video will have a similar effect on you.

Watch the video right here:

This video was posted on Instagram a bit more than five days ago. Since then, the video has received more than two lakh views and the numbers only keep going up. The Instagram Reels video has also received several comments from Potterheads and people who appreciated the pasta in itself.

An Instagram user narrated in the comments section, “My 7.5yo Harry Potter fan's eyes got giant when I showed him, but in typical Cool Guy style, he was like, ‘yeah, they're cool’ and walked away. And then came right back and asked if I could make them for his birthday.” Another individual wrote, “Excuse me? The different coloured filling in the sorting hats is GENIUS.” “Sorting hats are so creative! Bravo!” complimented a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?