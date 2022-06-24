Home / Trending / Harsh Goenka finds doppelganger in MLA Eknath Shinde, shares witty post
Harsh Goenka finds doppelganger in MLA Eknath Shinde, shares witty post

Harsh Goenka took to Twitter to share the doppelganger-related post involving MLA Eknath Shinde.
Harsh Goenka's doppelganger-related post involving MLA Eknath Shinde prompted people to share various comments.(HT File Photo)
Published on Jun 24, 2022 10:51 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Business tycoon Harsh Goenka never misses a chance to share witty posts on Twitter that leave his followers chuckling. Just like his recent share where he posted a ‘doppelganger’ related post involving MLA Eknath Shinde. There is a chance that his post will leave you smiling and agreeing to the fact that how much he resembles the political leader.

“In Guwahati, if anyone wants to reach me,” Harsh Goenka shared along with a picture. The image shows two photographs. One of them is of the industrialist and the other shows the politician. Goenka also added two grinning face emoticons with his share.

In case you’re unaware, Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde is presently camping at Guwahati. That is the reason Goenka mentioned the name of the place.

Take a look at the post:

The post has been shared two days ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated more than 14,000 likes and counting. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Sir never knew you were the doppelgänger of Shinde saab!” wrote a Twitter user along with a smiling face emoji. “Haha,” posted another. “Ye dono alag alag hai kya,” joked a third. Here's how a few others reacted:

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Harsh Goenka?

harsh goenka eknath shinde twitter viral + 2 more
