Harsh Goenka posts pic with Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev along with funny caption

Business tycoon Harsh Goenka regularly takes to Twitter to share various kinds of post. From inspiring people to leaving them in splits, his posts spark various kinds of reactions among netizens. Case in point, his latest share that has people giggling. There is a possibility that the share will make you chuckle too.

Harsh Goenka shared a picture of himself with two legendary cricketers Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev. All are seen smiling in the picture. What has, however, tickled people’s funny bone is the caption he shared along with the picture. “Three greatest cricketers,” he tweeted. His post is complete with a winking face with tongue emoticon.

Take a look at the post:

Three greatest cricketers 😜! pic.twitter.com/msskC6VwT1 — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) August 22, 2021

The post, since being shared a few hours ago, has already gathered nearly 1,100 likes. It has also accumulated different comments.

“Tier1, Tier2 and Tyre3,” joked a Twitter user referring to the fact that the event where the picture is taken is by Ceat tyres, chairman of whose parent company RPG Group is Harsh Goenka. Replying to the post, the business tycoon shared, “good one.”

“Of course cricket needs a batsman, a bowler and most importantly ardent fans,” expressed another. “In my opinion a cricket lover is also no less to a great cricketer,” wrote a third.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Harsh Goenka?