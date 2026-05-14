Harsh Goenka promotes WFH, cuts air travel for RPG employees after PM Modi’s austerity call

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens and companies to reduce fuel consumption amid growing pressure on global supply chains, RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka shared an internal advisory asking employees to adopt austerity and sustainability measures. Harsh Goenka shared RPG Group’s austerity steps, including WFH, reduced air travel, EVs and sustainable commuting. (X/@hvgoenka)

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Taking to X on Thursday, Goenka posted a letter issued to employees across the RPG Group. The note, signed by him, called on teams to support the national agenda through responsible resource utilisation and reduced dependence on fuel intensive practices.

The letter began by stating: “As you are aware, the Hon. Prime Minister has called for a renewed national focus on austerity and responsible resource utilisation.”

It further added: “As a Group, it is important that we demonstrate leadership by embracing these measures wholeheartedly and setting the right example for our teams.”

Work from home and reduced travel encouraged In the advisory, Goenka laid out several directives for employees and management teams across the organisation. One of the key measures involved encouraging employees to work remotely wherever possible.

The letter stated: “All employees who can work from home should be actively encouraged to do so, in line with our Group's Remote Working Policy.”

The advisory also called for strict optimisation of travel. It said foreign travel should be “curtailed to the absolute minimum”, while domestic air travel should be “significantly reduced”.

The company also urged employees to avoid intercity conferences and meetings unless absolutely necessary.

Apart from limiting travel, the RPG Group encouraged a shift towards sustainable transportation. Goenka said all future company owned or site leased cars should preferably be electric or hybrid vehicles.

The letter also stressed the need to maximise virtual collaboration. “Internal reviews, interviews, and routine meetings should be conducted virtually to the greatest possible extent,” it read.

(Also read: Employee rejects WFH job over ‘webcam monitoring, 10-min screenshot’ policies)

Employees were additionally encouraged to use public transport, carpool, or travel through rail and metro systems whenever viable.

Goenka says corporates should follow the move Sharing the letter publicly on X, Goenka wrote: “We in RPG have responded to our PM’s call with austerity and responsible resource allocations. I hope other corporates will follow suit.”

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