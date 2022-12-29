Harsh Goenka shares amusing video of a makeshift mask, people call it innovative

With the increase in the covid cases, many people have again started to take precautions. From wearing masks and taking extra care of themselves, many are trying to protect themselves from infection. Recently, a video of a man wearing a mask that resembles a bird's beak has gone viral online.

Unlike regular masks, the man can eat while wearing this one thanks to its beak-like design. In the video, the man was seen eating rice from a bowl. He also had other dishes in front of him on a plate. The chairman of RPG Enterprises, Harsh Goenka, shared this undated video on December 27 and wrote, "How I intend to eat in the future. Mask…be safe"

Take a look at the video below:

How I intend to eat in the future. Mask…be safe 😀 pic.twitter.com/vdQQfVDeLq — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) December 27, 2022

Since this clip was shared on Twitter, it has been viewed 54,000 times and has several likes and comments. Many people thought that the mask was funny.

Check out some of the comments below:

One person in the Twitter comments said, "Is this called having a bite, oops, a peck?" A second person said, "Sir, how you will eat "Dal-Bati"?" Another person said, "New mask rule coming - LoL." A fourth person said, "How do you find such videos, sir?" Many others have reacted to the clip using laughing emojis.