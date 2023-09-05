Harsh Goenka shares video of jugaad tap, netizens in splits

Harsh Goenka, Chairperson of the RPG Group, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share a video of a makeshift tap. Ever since the video of this tap was shared, it has left many people amused. The makeshift tap which has been made using a empty tube bottle.(Twitter/@Harsh Goenka)

The clip opens to show an empty toothpaste tube attached to a pipe that is stuck in between some stones. The body of the toothpaste tube acts as a carrier for water, while the cap is used to open and close the makeshift tap. In the caption of the post, Goenka wrote, "Taps in India like….#jugaad" (Also Read: Harsh Goenka shares Mark Zuckerberg's 'success formula'. Watch)

Watch the video of this tap shared by Harsh Goenka here:

This post was shared just one day ago. Since being posted, it has garnered more than 53,000 views. The post also has close to 700 likes. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts on this video.

Here's what people are saying about this makeshift tap:

An individual wrote, "Reduce-> Recycle -> Reuse Best done with #Jugaad."

A second commented, "That's the beauty of Bharat, minimum resources maximum utility."

"What an idea. It's rightly said that necessity is the mother of invention," expressed a third.

A fourth posted, "Optimum utilisation of the resources available."

A fifth added, "Innovative minds must be applauded wherever they are or whatever the scale of their ideas as the future belongs to innovative and inventive people. This tube-cum-tap idea can save water wastage at least temporarily as leaking taps are generally found in public places."