Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar’s ancestral home in Baniyani to become e-library

Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar, visited his village, Baniyani, in the Rohtak district on January 29. During his visit, he donated his ancestral home for the greater good of the society. Khattar presented his home to village authorities for the establishment of an e-library. He also took the opportunity to assess the ongoing development projects in the village. Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar handing over papers of his ancestral home to village authorities. (X/ANI)

“Today, I have come to my village, and this village is very special to me. In a way, my childhood has been spent here, and my education also took place in this village. I feel that the symbol my parents associated with my name here should contribute to the village. So today, I have given my house to the village, for a purpose. I have donated approximately 200 yards to my village,” CM Khattar said.

He added that creating a library for the people of the village gives him immense pleasure: “The goal is to establish an E-library for future generations, ensuring educational resources for children and youth of the village. After creating the library, if required, other uses can also be explored. This announcement brings me immense joy.”

News agency ANI tweeted a video showing CM Khattar handing over the papers of his ancestral home to the village authorities.

Watch the video here:

The video was shared on January 29. It has since accumulated a flurry of likes and comments. An X user wrote, “This man is built different.” “CM Khattar is a hardworking and honest man,” expressed another. A third chimed in, “Very magnanimous of you, sir. And what best way to immortalize a dwelling than donating it for a noble cause. Respects.”

The CM inaugurated an electric bus service in Panipat today, January 29, and said, “We are committed to developing better resources so that the environment remains clean and the public gets comfortable travel facilities. Today, by inaugurating the city bus service in Panipat, he dedicated electric and air-conditioned buses to the service of the people of Haryana, and himself enjoyed the bus journey. Passengers traveling in these buses will get the benefit of comfortable travel with facilities.”

He also unveiled the newly-constructed statue of Shri Shri 1008 Sant Durbalnath Ji Maharaj at Banso Gate in Karnal and paid his respects.

CM Khattar said, “Saints and Mahatmas have always played an important role in uniting the society, creating values among the people and keeping them away from evil practices. Our effort is that the future generations should also connect with the thoughts of the saints and follow their ideals.”