Have you ever seen an emu yawn? Bindi Irwin shares incredible video

Bindi Irwin, daughter of Australian zookeeper and conservationist Steve Irwin, is an avid Instagram user. Her page is filled with numerous videos and images that show incredible animals. Just like her recent shared which shows an emu yawning. There is a possibility that the sweet video will leave you smiling.

She posted the video with a simple caption. “Emu yawns are the best,” it reads. She also tagged Australia Zoo in her post. It is a zoo that is managed by Bindi Irwin, her mother Terri, and her brother Robert Irwin.

The video opens to show the bird in its enclosure. At first, the emu keeps on looking at the camera. Within moments, the bird yawns in a very cute way. What makes the video incredible to watch is the cuteness of the creature.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted two days ago. The share has also gathered close to 31,500 likes. Since being posted, the video has prompted people to post various comments.

“So cute,” posted an Instagram user. “Beautiful animal, thank you for sharing,” expressed another. “OMG! Such a beautiful emu,” commented a third. “Emu’s are so funny. My dad raises them and I have a favorite one named Footsie. He always wants to see what you have to eat and loves to peck at your feet,” wrote a fourth.