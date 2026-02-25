'He asked for avocado breakfast': Indian bureaucrat recalls aristocratic officer’s unusual request

Indian Railway Accounts Service (IRAS) officer Ananth Rupanagudi recently recalled an incident from 2001 when a senior officer requested avocado sandwiches for breakfast during a work trip. Rupanagudi was reacting to the controversy generated by a BSNL officer’s lavish demands for a two-day trip. A bureaucrat remembers an officer's avocado sandwich request from 2001. (Representational image)

Ananth Rupanagudi reminisces Reacting to the row generated by BSNL executive Vivek Banzal’s elaborate demands, IRAS officer Ananth Rupanagudi said it reminded him of a similar incident from two decades ago. (Also read: Railway bureaucrat shares pic of kids sitting on food trays in Vande Bharat, says he blames…)

He recalled how a senior Railway Board officer, who came from an aristocratic family, requested avocado for breakfast during a trip to Mumbai. This incident took place in 2001, when avocado was not as popular as it is today.

“This reminds me of an instance when a senior officer (from an aristocratic background) from Railway Board was visiting Mumbai, and his office sent a similar letter asking that he would like to have avocado sandwiches for breakfast,” Rupanagudi recalled.

“And this was in 2001, when most of us, including me, hadn't heard what an avocado was.

“Thankfully, he retired in 2002, and this was the last of such letters we have seen in the Railways,” said the Railways bureaucrat.