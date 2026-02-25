'He asked for avocado breakfast': Indian bureaucrat recalls aristocratic officer’s unusual request
Indian Railway Accounts Service (IRAS) officer Ananth Rupanagudi recently recalled an incident from 2001 when a senior officer requested avocado sandwiches
Indian Railway Accounts Service (IRAS) officer Ananth Rupanagudi recently recalled an incident from 2001 when a senior officer requested avocado sandwiches for breakfast during a work trip. Rupanagudi was reacting to the controversy generated by a BSNL officer’s lavish demands for a two-day trip.
Ananth Rupanagudi reminisces
Reacting to the row generated by BSNL executive Vivek Banzal’s elaborate demands, IRAS officer Ananth Rupanagudi said it reminded him of a similar incident from two decades ago. (Also read: Railway bureaucrat shares pic of kids sitting on food trays in Vande Bharat, says he blames…)
He recalled how a senior Railway Board officer, who came from an aristocratic family, requested avocado for breakfast during a trip to Mumbai. This incident took place in 2001, when avocado was not as popular as it is today.
“This reminds me of an instance when a senior officer (from an aristocratic background) from Railway Board was visiting Mumbai, and his office sent a similar letter asking that he would like to have avocado sandwiches for breakfast,” Rupanagudi recalled.
“And this was in 2001, when most of us, including me, hadn't heard what an avocado was.
“Thankfully, he retired in 2002, and this was the last of such letters we have seen in the Railways,” said the Railways bureaucrat.
This incident, coupled with the BSNL official row, has sparked a broader conversation on VIP culture in India.
“Sir, I beg to differ. It is still very much prevalent in railways in the name of protocol. Staff are regularly sent for personal work of some of the officers in railways. Have seen it several times,” wrote one person in the comments section.
Rupanagudi conceded to an element of truth in this statement and wrote, “I agree to some extent. But it's never issued in writing.”
“They have made mistake in issuing instructions in writing. Making such Arrangement for top brass in PSUs/Organization's is not uncommon. This is part of hospitality for subordinates to their top bosses,” another X user noted.
Who is Ananth Rupanagudi?
Ananth Rupanagudi is a senior officer in the Indian Railway Accounts Service (IRAS) — which is part of Indian Railways’ administrative services. He is currently based in Chennai.
Rupanagudi’s career in the Railways began in 1997 when he joined the IRAS after clearing the Civil Services Examination. He has played a key role in the introduction of the Vande Bharat trains in India.
