Heartwarming video of bees showing ‘unconditional’ support for another wins hearts

The ‘Save the Bees’ movement is a global effort that aims to protect the bee populations, as they are crucial for pollinating crops and maintaining ecological balance. Instagram user Farrah King is one of the most influential social media activists for the cause. Recently, King shared a video of her saving a bee. She noticed a frustrated bee tangled in a spider web attempting to break free. However, she noticed something even wonderful after she rescued it and placed it with another colony. The image shows a bee tangled in a spiderweb being rescued. (Instagram/@holistic_wildflower)

She shared a video of the moment on Instagram. "She was notably tangled in the web, so her wings were quite disabled. I quickly assisted her to the closest hive in my apiary. Almost instantly, a group of female worker Bees rushed to her aid to assist and untangled her and freed her from the web in less than 10 minutes," she wrote.

“This is the second time I've ushered a bee wrapped up in webs to an unknown hive, as I currently host 13 hives in my apiary at the moment. Both times, the bees have demonstrated unconditional support and help to another bee. It's astonishing to me how the bees care and help one another, no matter if it's a bee from their own colony or not. Their acts of unity and collaboration for the sake of the whole continues to inspire me. May they inspire humanity too,” she added.

The video was reshared by (@goodnews_movement) on insta with the caption, “Female bees rescue bee in a jam, stuck under spiderweb! Bee-autiful!” The post has gained traction with over ninety thousand likes and over nine hundred comments.

Here’s the viral video of the bees:

Here are a few of the comments from the viewers:

One comment stated, “The one like on top of her ‘hold...still…’” which the original account has liked.

Another said, “Women supporting women!” This comment has also been liked by the original poster, gaining more than one and a half thousand likes.

Someone commented, “‘Who runs the world?!’ Bees!” Another user wrote, “Let's be more like the bees.”

What are your thoughts on this video of the bees that has won people over? Did the clip leave you smiling?