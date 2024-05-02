Terrified toddler keeps complaining of 'monsters' in her bedroom, turns out to be over 50,000 bees

When children talk about monsters lurking in their rooms, parents come up with various ways to ensure that there are no such things. Ashley Massis Class did just that when her toddler told her she heard “monsters” in her room. She even made a “monster spray” - a water-filled spray bottle. However, when the toddler continued persisting, she and her husband took notice, leading to an unbelievable - and downright scary - discovery. Reportedly, they found over 50,000 hidden throughout the attic and walls of their 100-year-old farmhouse. A beekeeper discovered over 50,000 bees in the wall of a 100-year-old farmhouse after a kid complained of hearing “monsters” in her bedroom (representational image). (Unsplash/Kai Wenzel)

"She was saying she heard monsters in her bedroom wall, but we'd been watching Monster's Inc.," Class told PEOPLE. "She was a little speech delayed, so when she tried explaining it, we thought she meant there were monsters in her closet,” she added.

"She was just freaking out. She had to stay in our room, and she kept saying there were monsters. We thought, in part, that she was experiencing a little regression since I had just had a baby in February and was pregnant and tired before that,” she further added.

What did they do next?

Class had her first suspicion when she and her husband noticed some honeybees in their attic. Immediately, they got in touch with a pest control company.

"The pest control company told us they were honeybees, probably just looking for a place to stay. They don't spray them because they are endangered, so that took me down this whole new path," she told the outlet.

They then hired a beekeeper who was initially unable to find honeybees in her house. However, the professional discovered over 50,000 bees when he used a thermal camera.

"At first, I thought it was a body. I was like, 'What is that?' And he says he thinks it's a hive. He didn't even have his bee gear on yet, but he took a hammer and knocked into the wall. Bees came swarming out like a horror movie,” Class told PEOPLE.

"There were streams of bees, and the wall where he hit was oozing honey. But it looked like blood because it was really, really dark, running down my daughter's pink walls. It looked really strange,” she continued.

"He opened the wall and it was one of the biggest hives he's seen in his 40-year career,” she added. Just 50,000 bees were swarming like crazy in my daughter's bedroom. It was a nightmare. They were dropping honey everywhere, all over all her stuff,” she explained.

Class also spoke with her toddler and updated her on the “monster” situation, introducing her to the beekeeper helping them. The little one understood the situation and even ended up calling the professional Mr Monster Hunter.

"I'm really thankful my husband and I are on leave right now and that we can deal with this situation, but at the same time, hearing the sound of humming bees on the other side of a door is kind of terrifying,” Class told the outlet.