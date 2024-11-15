Heir to $292 million fortune made chilling online search before brutally murdering his friend

The heir to a $292 million fortune, described by those who knew him as a “loner”, has been accused of murdering his only friend in a frenzied knife attack. Dylan Thomas, 24, is accused of brutally murdering his friend and roommate, William Bush, on Christmas Eve. The heir to a $292 million fortune stands accused of murdering his friend

According to The Sun, Thomas had lived with Bush for “some years” after the two met in primary school. However, he apparently became enraged on learning that Bush was planning to move in with his girlfriend Ella Jeffries.

A chilling online search

Dylan Thomas is an heir to the $292 million fortune tied to the catering company Peter's Food Services that was built by his grandfather, Sir Gilbert Stanley Thomas.

On Christmas Eve 2023, Thomas told Bush that he needed to see him before he left to meet his family. Thomas then carried out an online search for “anatomy of the neck.”

It is believed that the millionaire heir coaxed Bush into his bedroom and then attacked him with a knife. The brutal murder took place in Cardiff, UK.

Jurors were told "screams of horror" were heard as Thomas attacked Bush, who managed to run down two flights of stairs while blood poured out. Thomas pursued his ‘friend’, catching up with him in the patio where he continued his frenzied attack.

Bush was repeatedly stabbed in the head and chest by his assailant. He finally collapsed after suffering a “fatal laceration to an artery in the neck.”

Gregory Bull KC, prosecuting, told the court that “Dylan Thomas had few friends and was viewed as something of a loner,” while Bush was popular.

The victim’s girlfriend, Ella Jeffries, also said that the dynamic between the two friends changed when she began to date Bush.

“Will told me that Dylan had come into his room and told him, ‘I have thought and/or wondered about killing you,’” girlfriend Ella Jeffries told police, according to the Independent.

Dylan Thomas has been arrested and is receiving treatment for schizophrenia.