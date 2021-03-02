Woman shares heartwarming artwork gifted by student after husband’s untimely demise
Some stories shared on the Internet can really make one teary-eyed with their wholesome content. This post shared by Twitter user Melissa Milner is an apt example of those stories. After going through the post you may have to reach out for some tissues.
“As I grieve the sudden death of my husband, my students warm my heart,” reads the simple caption of the post. The picture shared along with the post shows a drawing made by one of Milner’s student. “Dear Miss Milner, I’m so sorry for your loss,” it reads. “Even though you can’t see Mr. Milner, you should still know that there will always be a line connecting your hearts,” the text adds.
If you’re already misty-eyed, don’t worry, you’re not alone.
Take a look at the post:
Shared on March 1, the post has garnered over 5.3 lakh likes and tons of comments. While some expressed their condolences in the comments section, others shared their stories where kids acted as angels in their time of grief.
What are your thoughts on this heartening post?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Her husband passed away unexpectedly, her student warmed her heart with this
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chrissy Teigen shares cute clip of son watching Tom and Jerry movie. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Gandhi tries hand at plucking tea leaves in Assam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shashi Tharoor tweets this after video on speaking English like him goes viral
- The 35-seconds-long clip featuring Chaudhry himself shows three steps to speak fluent English like Shashi Tharoor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watch: Doggo displays perfect skills to become a spy in obstacle challenge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fossils of Titanosaur, oldest member of dinosaur group, unearthed in Argentina
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Angelina Jolie auctions off Winston Churchill painting for $11.5 million
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
This swift flowing river of lava may terrify and amaze you at the same time
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Doggo’s adorable reaction to the word ‘hungry’ makes this an awesome video
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rhythms of Ratatouille: Drummer’s fun set may impress you
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sonu Sood tweets about son adopting an abandoned puppy. See pic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Moray eel undergoes surgery at Kerala zoo after getting attacked, now stable
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nothing to see here, just Pabu the red panda showing off his combat skills
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
She said yes! Man proposes to girlfriend while skydiving. Video wins hearts
- People loved the unusual proposal and showered good wishes for the couple.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sachin Tendulkar left amazed with teen’s Rubik’s cube solving ability
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox