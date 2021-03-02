Woman shares heartwarming artwork gifted by student after husband’s untimely demise

Some stories shared on the Internet can really make one teary-eyed with their wholesome content. This post shared by Twitter user Melissa Milner is an apt example of those stories. After going through the post you may have to reach out for some tissues.

“As I grieve the sudden death of my husband, my students warm my heart,” reads the simple caption of the post. The picture shared along with the post shows a drawing made by one of Milner’s student. “Dear Miss Milner, I’m so sorry for your loss,” it reads. “Even though you can’t see Mr. Milner, you should still know that there will always be a line connecting your hearts,” the text adds.

If you’re already misty-eyed, don’t worry, you’re not alone.

Take a look at the post:

As I grieve the sudden death of my husband, my students warm my heart. #grief #love #loss pic.twitter.com/v1SUmw4m5l — Melissa Milner (@melissabmilner) February 28, 2021

Shared on March 1, the post has garnered over 5.3 lakh likes and tons of comments. While some expressed their condolences in the comments section, others shared their stories where kids acted as angels in their time of grief.

I’ve never had the feeling of space held for grief more completely than my 10th graders did when I lost a baby. One student would come to my classroom after school and just sit there. He’d read a book or chat with me, but I knew he was checking in. Another asked how I was daily. — ireneteacher (she/her) (@ireeniekrugman) March 1, 2021

So sweet🥺 we lost our first shortly before birth. I went back to school two months later & a little girl came to me and said, I’m sorry you lost the baby, but we are all your babies🥺♥️. That was the sweetest thing I could ever hear as a grieving mom! So sorry for your loss💔 — HodaEhsan (she/her) (@HodaEhsan) March 1, 2021

Sorry for your loss. There are no quick fixes to grief, no easy answers. Every expression of grief that wants to be felt and honored and given its space must be allowed in order to heal. Lost my mom last year and still crying every night. Hoping for healing🙏💕 — 🖤Jenn🖤 (@gurlelroy) March 1, 2021

My grandmother died my first year teaching, and a little girl who had lost her dad climbed a tree as high as she could so she could be close to the sky and tell her dad to lookout for my grandma. Children are magic. — em ✨🌈🌿 (@emilyna95) March 1, 2021

“Grief is your bond to him” is such a beautiful way to describe the evolution of our love for those we lose. — Kevin Woosley (@KevinWoo72) March 1, 2021





What are your thoughts on this heartening post?

