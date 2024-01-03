Hermès reusable envelope costs over 10,000. Would you buy it?

A Made in France paper envelope is being sold at an exorbitant price by Hermès International, the French luxury design house. Priced at £100 (approximately ₹10,500), this ‘reusable’ envelope is uniquely ‘wrapped in silk’. It is a part of the Petit H collection, where designers upcycle materials from the brand’s workshops to create unique items. This envelope by Hermès is being sold at over ₹ 10,000. (Hermès)

“Where is the best place to leave an important message?” asked Hermès on its website. The following line even answered it: “Inside this signature orange Hermès paper envelope.”

The luxury brand also shared a description of the product. It reads, “Wrapped in silk, reusable, and coming in two different sizes (A4 and A5), this keepsake can be sent as a special invitation or even a declaration of love. A long-lasting way to turn your records into beautiful memories.”

Take a look at the envelope listed for over ₹ 10,000 here:

A5 envelope being sold on Hermès. (Screengrab)

The website further mentions that each envelope differs in patterns, colours, and even dimensions. The pricey envelope can be used to store travel documents, tickets, or notes.

Earlier, luxury brand Louis Vuitton made headlines for selling earphones at $1,660 (approximately ₹1.3 lakh). The earphones that hit the markets in March 2023 boast an array of features, such as a battery life of 28 hours and hybrid active noise reduction technology.