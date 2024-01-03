close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Hermès reusable envelope costs over 10,000. Would you buy it?

Hermès reusable envelope costs over 10,000. Would you buy it?

ByArfa Javaid
Jan 03, 2024 05:29 PM IST

Each envelope of the Petit H collection by French luxury brand Hermès differs in patterns, colours, and even dimensions.

A Made in France paper envelope is being sold at an exorbitant price by Hermès International, the French luxury design house. Priced at £100 (approximately 10,500), this ‘reusable’ envelope is uniquely ‘wrapped in silk’. It is a part of the Petit H collection, where designers upcycle materials from the brand’s workshops to create unique items.

This envelope by Hermès is being sold at over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000. (Hermès)
This envelope by Hermès is being sold at over 10,000. (Hermès)

Read| Louis Vuitton's 'human leg' boots priced over 2,00,000 shock people

“Where is the best place to leave an important message?” asked Hermès on its website. The following line even answered it: “Inside this signature orange Hermès paper envelope.”

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The luxury brand also shared a description of the product. It reads, “Wrapped in silk, reusable, and coming in two different sizes (A4 and A5), this keepsake can be sent as a special invitation or even a declaration of love. A long-lasting way to turn your records into beautiful memories.”

Take a look at the envelope listed for over 10,000 here:

A5 envelope being sold on Hermès. (Screengrab)
A5 envelope being sold on Hermès. (Screengrab)

The website further mentions that each envelope differs in patterns, colours, and even dimensions. The pricey envelope can be used to store travel documents, tickets, or notes.

What are your thoughts on this envelope? Would you spend money on it?

Earlier, luxury brand Louis Vuitton made headlines for selling earphones at $1,660 (approximately 1.3 lakh). The earphones that hit the markets in March 2023 boast an array of features, such as a battery life of 28 hours and hybrid active noise reduction technology.

Also Read| Is it a belt or a skirt? Diesel’s creation worth $1000 spark Twitter chatter

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out