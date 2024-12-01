Hidden message in a bottle discovered in Scottish lighthouse after 132 years. Details here

A fascinating slice of history has been unearthed in southern Scotland, where a 132-year-old message in a bottle was discovered hidden within the walls of Corsewall Lighthouse, the BBC has reported. Engineers uncovered a 132-year-old message in a bottle at Corsewall Lighthouse in Scotland.(Instagram/nlb_uk)

(Also read: World's shortest flight is only 1.5 minutes long and it flies between these two islands)

A historic first

The discovery, described as a "once-in-a-lifetime" find, marks the first time a message in a bottle has been found inside a Scottish lighthouse. The note, dated 4 September 1892, was written with quill and ink and lists the names of three engineers who installed a revolutionary light system in the 100-foot (30-metre) tower, as well as the three lighthouse keepers who worked there at the time.

The bottle was uncovered by Ross Russell, a mechanical engineer with the Northern Lighthouse Board, during an inspection. Found tucked behind cupboard panels and out of reach, the team ingeniously used a makeshift tool—a rope attached to a broom handle—to retrieve the historic artefact.

Opening the bottle

Before opening the bottle, the team awaited the arrival of Barry Miller, a retained lighthouse keeper, who described his gratitude for the team’s patience.

"My goodness, am I grateful for them doing that," Miller told BBC Scotland News.

The bottle, crafted from coarse glass and filled with tiny air bubbles, had a convex base designed to prevent it from standing upright. Initially used for oil, the cork stopper had expanded over time and adhered to the glass, while its securing wire had rusted away. To access the message, the team meticulously cut and drilled through the cork.

(Also read: Scottish historian shocked as Delhi turns into ‘choking death-trap’ with AQI touching 500)

Extracting the message

Getting the note out was no small feat. The team, using a custom tool fashioned from cable pieces, gently twisted the note free from the bottle's narrow neck. Dr. Miller, 77, recalled his excitement as he opened the bottle, his hands trembling with anticipation.

The note detailed the installation of the lighthouse’s light by engineers from James Milne & Son, alongside the names of the keepers.

Ross Russell shared his amazement at the find: "The note was just sensational. Being the first person to touch the bottle after 132 years was mind-blowing. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime find."