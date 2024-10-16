World's shortest flight is only 1.5 minutes long and it flies between these two islands

While most flights are expected to be tedious and long, a unique Scottish flight lasts just one and a half minutes. Operated by Loganair, this short flight connects the Orkney islands of Westray and Papa Westray in Scotland. Operated by Loganair, this short flight connects the Orkney islands of Westray and Papa Westray in Scotland.(X/@birrlad)

Sometimes, the flying time on the short flight between Westray and Papa Westray can be less than a minute, making it faster than even preparing instant noodles. The fastest recorded flight on this route was a remarkable 53 seconds, achieved by pilot Stuart Linklater.

Flights on the route originally began in 1967 and quickly broke the record for the world's shortest scheduled flights. The journey takes place daily in both directions, except for on Saturdays.

Take a look at the flight video:

According to reports, Stuart Linklater has undertaken the flight over 12,000 times, which is more than any other pilot even though he retired in 2013. Linklater still holds the record for the fastest flight time.

Covering a distance of approximately 2.7 kilometres, the flight is roughly the same length as the runway at Edinburgh Airport. The service forms part of a triangle route that includes connections to Kirkwall.

Can only seat 10 passengers

It uses Britten-Norman BN2B-26 Islander aircraft for the flight, which can seat upto 10 passengers. Since the plan is small, those seated in the front row can even watch the pilot fly the plane.

Papa Westray, which is home to just 70 residents, relies heavily on this flight for vital links to the mainland.

Over the years, this short flight has gained popularity among tourists eager to experience its unique and brief journey. Despite lasting only about a minute, the flight gives passengers a quick glimpse into the tranquil life on the Orkney Islands, known for their natural beauty and quiet charm.

Whether locals or visitors, passengers are treated to stunning island views, offering an escape from the fast pace of modern life.