World's biggest residential building in China is home to 20,000 people. Watch viral video

A video showing the biggest residential building in the world located in China's Qianjiang Century City has gone viral on social media. The building now houses over 20,000 people in thousands of high-end residential apartments in as many as 39 floors.(X/@IndianTechGuide)

The 675-foot S-shaped building called Regent International was built as a luxury hotel but was turned into a massive apartment building.

It now houses over 20,000 people in thousands of high-end residential apartments in as many as 39 floors.

The building is said to be a "self-contained community" which houses several amenities and businesses inside it. This includes a giant food court, swimming pools, grocery stores, barber shops, nail salons, and cafes.

Since residents can find everything they need inside the building, they don’t even need to go outside.

Take a look at the viral video:

Interestingly, the 20,000 residents don't fill the huge building as it has a maximum capacity of around 30,000 people. So 10,000 more people can come live in it.

The video of the gigantic building has garnered nearly 60,000 views on X and many users were impressed with the sheer size of the building.

‘Whole city in building’

"It is crazy. How do they manage water supply and sewage!," wondered one user.

"That’s a whole city in one building," said a second user.

"That's incredible It’s amazing to see how modern architecture can bring so many people together under one roof, creating a unique sense of community," wrote another user.

"How do they manage deliveries in such a huge building? Must be a logistical challenge," said a third user.

However, many users were quick to point out safety flaws and other challenges faced by the residents.

"If it falls due to an earthquake, More than 20,000 people will die. It is too risky," read one comment.

"The pressure on shared facilities like elevators and open spaces within the compound, would be immense. Also in case of a fire, earthquake etc, the first responders will have a very challenging task. Elections for the RWA here must be interesting ... lol," joked one user.